Marie Therese Coleman
1950 - 2020
Marie Therese Coleman, age 70, of Corning, NY went to her heavenly home on October 26, 2020.

She was born on June 8, 1950, the daughter of Frederick and Marie Therese Kennett Kenyon. She resided in Corning her entire life and worked at Corning Community College after raising her family. She was a graduate of Corning East High School, Class of 1968, and Corning Community College with an associate's degree.

Marie was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Campbell, NY. She enjoyed researching genealogy and reading, but most of all enjoyed visiting with family and friends.

She is survived by daughters: Christine (Marco) Bovo of Falls Church, VA, Anne (Neil Bomberger) Coleman of Falls Church, VA, and Colleen (Jon) Starling of Sterling, VA; grandsons: Tommaso Giorgio, Giacomo Justin Bovo, George Frederick, Moses Thomas Bomberger; granddaughter, Gloria Marie Bomberger; brothers, Gary Kenyon of Corning and Patrick (Jolene) Kenyon; sisters: Charlotte (Tom) Billings of Rochester, NY, Barbi (Ken) Cudney of Kissimmee, FL, and Carol (Kevin) Fitzpatrick of Carlisle, PA; and important members of her family, Tom and Helen Coleman.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held in the future at a time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph The Carpenter, 8505 Main Street, Campbell, NY 14821.

Marie's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
October 28, 2020
MArie I have only known since July but she made a lasting impression, pleasure knowing her and her family I will pray for her always. Love you. Angie
Angela. FrAtarcangelo
Friend
