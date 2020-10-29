Marie Therese Coleman, age 70, of Corning, NY went to her heavenly home on October 26, 2020.



She was born on June 8, 1950, the daughter of Frederick and Marie Therese Kennett Kenyon. She resided in Corning her entire life and worked at Corning Community College after raising her family. She was a graduate of Corning East High School, Class of 1968, and Corning Community College with an associate's degree.



Marie was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Campbell, NY. She enjoyed researching genealogy and reading, but most of all enjoyed visiting with family and friends.



She is survived by daughters: Christine (Marco) Bovo of Falls Church, VA, Anne (Neil Bomberger) Coleman of Falls Church, VA, and Colleen (Jon) Starling of Sterling, VA; grandsons: Tommaso Giorgio, Giacomo Justin Bovo, George Frederick, Moses Thomas Bomberger; granddaughter, Gloria Marie Bomberger; brothers, Gary Kenyon of Corning and Patrick (Jolene) Kenyon; sisters: Charlotte (Tom) Billings of Rochester, NY, Barbi (Ken) Cudney of Kissimmee, FL, and Carol (Kevin) Fitzpatrick of Carlisle, PA; and important members of her family, Tom and Helen Coleman.



Because of COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held in the future at a time to be announced.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph The Carpenter, 8505 Main Street, Campbell, NY 14821.



Marie's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.

