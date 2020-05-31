Marilyn Jane (Cool) McCleary, beloved wife of Robert L. McCleary, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Willow Valley Communities in Lancaster, PA.
Born in Westfield, PA on March 21, 1934, Marilyn was the youngest child of Leon and Leone (Gardner) Cool. She attended school in Troy, PA before graduating from Elkland High School in Elkland, PA where she was the class of 1952 Salutatorian. After high school, she was employed by Corning Glass Works (now Corning Inc.) as an executive secretary. She married Robert L. McCleary on June 9, 1956 and moved to State College, PA where she worked as an executive secretary at HRB Singer. In 1959, the couple moved to Charleroi, PA and Marilyn began a new career as a mom. Long-time residents of the Corning, NY area where they raised their family, Marilyn and Bob also lived in Highlands Ranch, CO and Glenmoore, PA before moving to Willow Valley in 2011.
Family, church and giving back to the community were very important to Marilyn and no matter where she lived, she made it feel like home to everyone around her. She will be greatly missed by the many people whose lives she touched through her kindness. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Corning, NY; Saint Andrew United Methodist Church in Highlands Ranch, CO; and Hopewell United Methodist Church in Downingtown, PA. She was a compassionate volunteer, offering her time and leadership to Cub Scout and Brownie troops, PTAs, church offices, the YMCA, The American Red Cross, and the Littleton Adventist Hospital volunteers. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. The annual summer week in Chincoteague, VA with her family gathered together was a cherished tradition for the past nineteen years.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of nearly 64 years, Robert L. McCleary of Willow Valley; son Scott (Lynette) McCleary, of Alexandria, VA; daughter Jennifer (William) Butler, of Chester Springs, PA; granddaughters Schuyler and Kendall McCleary, both of Alexandria, VA; and brother-in-law Jetson (Gloria) McCleary of Oxford, FL. She was a beloved aunt and great aunt to her family across the country and had a special place in her heart for her niece Beverly (Charles) Wilson of Rocklin, CA and nephews Stephen (Marie) Cool of Marana, AZ; Ryan (Sharon) Lenox of Lawrenceville, GA; and Walter (Marie) Lenox of Mill Creek, WA. She also loved animals and provided a loving home to numerous cats over the years, including Chloe, who survives her. Marilyn was predeceased by her sister Beth C. Lenox and her brothers Duane Cool and Alfred Cool.
The family suggests memorial gifts in her memory may be made to THON (www.thon.org), LUMINA, 20 E. Clay Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 (www.luminaoutreach.org) or the Cat Angel Network, P.O. Box 3071, Stowe, PA 19464 (www.catangel.org/meow).
Services will be held at a future date.
Published in The Leader on May 31, 2020.