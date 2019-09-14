|
Marilyn S. Mangano Towne age 75 passed away on Monday August 26, 2019 at Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Horseheads NY.
She was born in Bruning, NE at the Bruning Army Air Field on April 30, 1944 the daughter of Dr. Michael Mangano and Mary Garofalo Mangano. Marilyn was raised in Bath, NY after having moved with the family from Buffalo NY. Marilyn had a unique understanding of animals and cared for many over the years.
Among her many talents she held a position as a medical assistant, a school bus driver and delighted many with her gift of making beautiful cakes which led to her own business.
She was predeceased by her parents and her son William (Willy) and is survived by her sister Michele Lokken (Ed), brothers Michael (Denise), Mark (Diane), her Aunt, Sylvia Garofalo Miller and several cousins, nieces and nephews, all of whom are deeply saddened by her passing.
There will be a celebration of Marilyn's Life at the convenience of the family. We appreciate the compassion and care given from Elcor Nursing Facility as well as the Lynch Funeral Home in Horseheads, NY.
In lieu of flowers a donation in Marilyn's name to The Finger Lakes SPCA 72 Cameron Street Bath, NY 14810 would memorialize her life-long love of animals.
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 14, 2019