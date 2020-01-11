|
Mario Lese of San Diego, California passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the age of 72.
Although he always considered Corning, New York his home, Mario loved to be with family and new friends in San Diego.
Mario was born April 10, 1947 in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania to Armot and Martha Jean (Benson) Lese.
He graduated from West High School in 1966. He excelled in golf and was a Golf Club Champion at Indian Hills State Golf Course. Mario retired from Dresser Rand as a carpenter after 30 years of service. Mario will be remembered as a family man just like his late identical twin brother, Michael, both who always put their family and friends first. Mario loved his coin collection, carpenter work, golf, and watching western movies.
He is survived by daughters Tina (Dan) Vaught and Mary Jean (Rob) Sauvajot both of San Diego, CA; brother Steven (Deborah) Lese of Horseheads, NY; sister-in-law Joan Lese of Corning, NY; along with 3 grandchildren, one niece and several nephews.
Along with his parents he was predeceased by brothers James and Michael Lese.
He will be laid to rest at the convenience of family at St. Mary's Mausoleum in Corning with a celebration of life in San Diego.
Published in The Corning Leader from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020