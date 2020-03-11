Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acly-Stover Funeral Home
327 E. Second St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9531
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Acly-Stover Funeral Home
327 E. Second St.
Corning, NY 14830
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Acly-Stover Funeral Home
327 E. Second St.
Corning, NY 14830
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Hope Cemetery
Lower Delevan Ave.
Corning, NY
View Map

Marion M. Cook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion M. Cook Obituary
Marion M. Cook, 85, passed on 3/8/20. The youngest child of George and Edna (Hakes) Burguess, she was predeceased by her parents, 4 brothers, and 3 sisters. She is survived by husband of 48 years Darwin D. Cook, daughter Dawn (Kevin) Champaign, stepchildren Faith (George) Ebright, Marty (Pam) Cook, Darwin (Yung) Cook, 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Calling hours on 3/16/20 from 12-1 pm. Funeral at 1pm at Acly Stover 327 E. 2nd St. Corning, NY.

Graveside service at 2 pm at Hope Cemetery, Lower Delevan Ave., Corning, NY.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -