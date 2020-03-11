|
Marion M. Cook, 85, passed on 3/8/20. The youngest child of George and Edna (Hakes) Burguess, she was predeceased by her parents, 4 brothers, and 3 sisters. She is survived by husband of 48 years Darwin D. Cook, daughter Dawn (Kevin) Champaign, stepchildren Faith (George) Ebright, Marty (Pam) Cook, Darwin (Yung) Cook, 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Calling hours on 3/16/20 from 12-1 pm. Funeral at 1pm at Acly Stover 327 E. 2nd St. Corning, NY.
Graveside service at 2 pm at Hope Cemetery, Lower Delevan Ave., Corning, NY.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 11, 2020