|
|
Marion Sampson of Corning, NY has died on March 26, 2019.
She was born to the late Ed Paisley and Beatrice Williams, October 4, 1941 in Corning, NY. Marion graduated from CFA in 1960. She married the late Morgan Sampson Sr. Sept 1, 1961 and they lived together in Corning, NY.
Marion was a supervisor at Corning Hospital Business Office in 1967 to 1982. She was employed at Crystal Cleaners in Painted Post then Green Meadows until retirement in 2009.
Marion was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. She was an avid Bowler during her early years and long time fan of the Corning Community College Basketball teams in 1980's until early 2000's-attending almost all home games with Morgan Sr.
Marion is survived by one son: Morgan Sampson Jr (Daniel DeKemper) of Philadelphia. Predeceased by husband Morgan Sr. June 29, 2007.
She is also survived by Sisters, Edna Williams, Grace E. (Gary Hetzel), Paul (Janet) Williams (North Carolina), Jim (Christine) Williams (Florida) and Dorothy Williams of Ovid, NY. Also, nieces and nephews, Alycia Williams, Tazwell Jr. and Andre Henderson and Lamar Williams.
Aunt Georgiana and Alfred McGrady.
At Marion's request, there will be no calling hours or services. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made out to Elcor Nursing Home, 48 Colonial Dr, Horseheads, NY 14845. Condolences may be sent at: www.Aclystoverfuneralhome.com. The family plans on having a memorial gathering at a later date.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 28, 2019