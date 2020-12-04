Marjorie J. Watkins, age 86, of Elmira, NY died on Monday, November 30, 2020. Marjorie was born on Thursday, February 22, 1934 to the late William & Margaret (Cashion) Twomey.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband, Garland Watkins. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ernest & Lesley Lamonica; daughter and son-in-law, Theresa and Dan Farnsworth; brother, James Twomey; granddaughter, Ashley Lamonica; and great grandson Chase Lamonica.
Private services will be held. Interment in Rural Home Cemetery, Big Flats, NY. www.bakerfamilyfuneralhome.com