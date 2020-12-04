1/
Marjorie J. Watkins
1934 - 2020
Marjorie J. Watkins, age 86, of Elmira, NY died on Monday, November 30, 2020. Marjorie was born on Thursday, February 22, 1934 to the late William & Margaret (Cashion) Twomey.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband, Garland Watkins. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ernest & Lesley Lamonica; daughter and son-in-law, Theresa and Dan Farnsworth; brother, James Twomey; granddaughter, Ashley Lamonica; and great grandson Chase Lamonica.

Private services will be held. Interment in Rural Home Cemetery, Big Flats, NY. www.bakerfamilyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Leader on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker Family Funeral Home
640 W. Gray Street
Elmira, NY 14905
607-732-5273
