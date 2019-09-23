|
|
Mark J. Lowe, age 64, of Big Flats, NY died Friday, September 20, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Mark was born on December 31, 1954 to Egbert and Donna (Freeland) Lowe. He married Mary Beth Corbett on February 13, 2005.
Mark enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Beth of Big Flats; children, Tina Wiggins of TN, Mark (Angela) Lowe of Corning, and Ann (James Bradford Jr.) Lowe of Newfield, NY; mother, Donna Lowe of Corning; step children, Mike Salisbury of Erin, NY and Michelle Salisbury of Elmira; several beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; good friend, Mike Mullen of Horseheads.
Mark was predeceased by his father and his first wife, Debra (Hiney) Lowe.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 28th from 10-12 PM at Haughey Funeral Home Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning where a memorial service will immediately follow.
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 23, 2019