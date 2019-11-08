Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
(607) 936-9927
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene D. Palmer


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlene D. Palmer Obituary
Marlene D. Palmer, age 86 of Caton and Corning, NY passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Elcor Nursing Facility surrounded by her family.

Born on August 11, 1933 in Painted Post, NY, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Della Hooker. Marlene was a graduate of Northside Blodgett High School. She was employed as a bus driver by T&T Bus Company of Caton for 20 years before her retirement.

Marlene was a resident of Knoxville Manor in Corning for many years where she enjoyed making meals for other tenants. Marlene was also a lifetime member of the Caton Grange and the State Grange.

Marlene is survived by her children: Gerald McKerrow of Santee, SC, David (Lisa Seddon) McKerrow of Painted Post, NY, Nancy (Mike) Hoskinson of Hermitage, TN, Robert (Tina) McKerrow of Lockport, NY, Randy (Sue) McKerrow of Horseheads, NY; seven grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; sisters: Betty Horan, Diana (John) Tschantre both of Campbell, NY; sister-in-law, Barbara Hooker of FL; several nieces and nephews; and dear friend Brenda Johnson.

In addition to her parents, Marlene was predeceased by her husband, Arlie McKerrow; daughter, Peggy McKerrow; brother, Robert "Bob" Hooker; and sister, Eleanor (Wheeler) Myers.

Marlene will be buried alongside her daughter in the family plot in Elmwood Cemetery at the convenience of her family. Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To leave kind words or to share a memory of Marlene, please visit www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -