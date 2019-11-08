|
Marlene D. Palmer, age 86 of Caton and Corning, NY passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Elcor Nursing Facility surrounded by her family.
Born on August 11, 1933 in Painted Post, NY, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Della Hooker. Marlene was a graduate of Northside Blodgett High School. She was employed as a bus driver by T&T Bus Company of Caton for 20 years before her retirement.
Marlene was a resident of Knoxville Manor in Corning for many years where she enjoyed making meals for other tenants. Marlene was also a lifetime member of the Caton Grange and the State Grange.
Marlene is survived by her children: Gerald McKerrow of Santee, SC, David (Lisa Seddon) McKerrow of Painted Post, NY, Nancy (Mike) Hoskinson of Hermitage, TN, Robert (Tina) McKerrow of Lockport, NY, Randy (Sue) McKerrow of Horseheads, NY; seven grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; sisters: Betty Horan, Diana (John) Tschantre both of Campbell, NY; sister-in-law, Barbara Hooker of FL; several nieces and nephews; and dear friend Brenda Johnson.
In addition to her parents, Marlene was predeceased by her husband, Arlie McKerrow; daughter, Peggy McKerrow; brother, Robert "Bob" Hooker; and sister, Eleanor (Wheeler) Myers.
Marlene will be buried alongside her daughter in the family plot in Elmwood Cemetery at the convenience of her family. Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 8, 2019