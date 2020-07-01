Marsha A. Huyler, age 65 of Corning, NY passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 27, 2020 surrounded by her family at Arnot Ogden Medical Center.



Born on January 6, 1955 in Corning, NY the daughter of the late James and Gertrude (Ketchum) Whittier. Marsha was a graduate of Corning West High School, class of 1973 and later received a certificate in Early Childhood Intervention. She married Gordon Huyler on September 6, 1981 at the Riverside Wesleyan Church. Marsha's career was in childcare, working for various employers over the years, and later caring for children in her home.



Marsha will be remembered for her strong faith - through all life's ups and downs, it never wavered. She was an avid collector of lighthouses and loved to crochet - often making items for family and friends. Marsha's greatest love was for children, family and friends. Her heart was kind, pure and always open to those in need of love.



Marsha is survived by her loving husband, Gordon Huyler of Corning, NY; son, Cloyse Nathan (Colleen Catherine) Huyler of Caton, NY; granddaughter: Tessa Renee; siblings: Fred (Becky) Whittier, Sharon (David) Paris, Carol Nichols, Lettie (Chuck) Mayer, Virginia (Ron) Gillespie; aunt, Virginia (Harry) Albin; brother-in-law, Duane L. Huyler; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Marsha was predeceased by a sister, Mary Terwilliger; mother-in-law, Hazel Huyler; and brother-in-law, Ken Nichols.



Family and friends are invited to visitation on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning. All COVID-19 precautions and regulations will apply, face masks are required. Private services will be held at the conclusion of calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Marsha's name may be sent to: Potter's Hands, PO Box 1564, Corning, NY 14830.

