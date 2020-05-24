Home

Marsha Faye Castiglione


1945 - 2020
Marsha Faye Castiglione Obituary
Marsha Faye Castiglione, age 74, of Corning, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital. She was born on May 26, 1945 in Dansville, NY, the daughter of the late Henry and Annafaye (Pash) Chamberlain. She married John Castiglione on September 6, 1964.

She was employed as a receptionist at Dr. Sementilli Dentistry.

She is survived by her husband, John of Corning, daughter, Kristine (Ulrich) Mueller of Ft. Collins, Co, son, Steven (Maria) Castiglione of Riverdale, NY, brother. Michael (Linda) Chamberlain of Incline Village, NV, sister, Sally (Clifford) Liebenguth of Rochester, five grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

It was Marsha's wish that there be no calling hours. A celebration of Marsha's life will take place at a time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to the Corning Food Pantry, 11715 E Corning Rd, Corning, NY 14830.

Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 24, 2020
