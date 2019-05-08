Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garden Sanctuary Cemetery
7950 131 Street North
Seminole, FL 33776
(727) 391-0121
For more information about
Marsha Overhiser
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Garden Sanctuary Cemetery
7950 131 Street North
Seminole, FL 33776
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Garden Sanctuary Cemetery
7950 131 Street North
Seminole, FL 33776
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marsha Overhiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marsha Overhiser


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marsha Overhiser Obituary
Marsha Overhiser (nee Walker) passed away May 3rd , 2019 at Suncoast Hospice, Pinellas Park, Florida at the age of 69.

Marsha is survived by her husband, Dennis Piersons, Largo, Florida; her son, Greg Sonner (Liz) and granddaughter, Ally Sonner, Largo, Florida; her brothers, Greg (Karen), Michael and Charlie (Kim) Walker, Corning, New York and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Leo "Tippy" and Margaret Walker, Corning, New York and her brother, Leo "Butch" Walker of Corning, NY.

Marsha was born on January 27, 1950 in Corning, New York to parents, Leo and Margaret Walker. She graduated from Corning East High School in 1968. She began her career with Corning, Inc. in Corning, New York and retired after 34 years with the company, as a Quality Control Inspector. Upon retirement, Marsha and Denny moved to Largo to be near her beloved "Punkin", granddaughter, Ally Sonner. Marsha was a wonderful friend to many and a loving wife, mother and gramma. Shen enjoyed playing golf, cards, travelling and gambling. She was also a devoted sports fan, avidly following her NY Yankees, Buffalo Bills and attending Nascar races.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 9 from 5-7 pm followed by a Funeral Service at 7 pm at Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home, Seminole, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the CurePSP Foundation. www.gardensanctuaryfunerals.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now