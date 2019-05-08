|
|
Marsha Overhiser (nee Walker) passed away May 3rd , 2019 at Suncoast Hospice, Pinellas Park, Florida at the age of 69.
Marsha is survived by her husband, Dennis Piersons, Largo, Florida; her son, Greg Sonner (Liz) and granddaughter, Ally Sonner, Largo, Florida; her brothers, Greg (Karen), Michael and Charlie (Kim) Walker, Corning, New York and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Leo "Tippy" and Margaret Walker, Corning, New York and her brother, Leo "Butch" Walker of Corning, NY.
Marsha was born on January 27, 1950 in Corning, New York to parents, Leo and Margaret Walker. She graduated from Corning East High School in 1968. She began her career with Corning, Inc. in Corning, New York and retired after 34 years with the company, as a Quality Control Inspector. Upon retirement, Marsha and Denny moved to Largo to be near her beloved "Punkin", granddaughter, Ally Sonner. Marsha was a wonderful friend to many and a loving wife, mother and gramma. Shen enjoyed playing golf, cards, travelling and gambling. She was also a devoted sports fan, avidly following her NY Yankees, Buffalo Bills and attending Nascar races.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 9 from 5-7 pm followed by a Funeral Service at 7 pm at Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home, Seminole, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the CurePSP Foundation. www.gardensanctuaryfunerals.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 8, 2019