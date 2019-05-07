|
Marsha A. (Silvernail) Slater went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 4, 2019.
She was 69 years old. Marsha was born on May 18, 1949 in Corning NY, to H. Glenn Silvernail and Elizabeth A. (Betty) Champlain. Marsha graduated from high school in June of 1967 and on July 15, 1967, married the love of her life, Lawrence C. (Larry) Slater. For fifty-one years they embarked together on a journey that led them from Lenox MA, to pastoring and guiding church ministries in the coastal towns of Friendship ME and Machias ME.
In 1996, the beauty of the hills of Keuka Lake drew them home. There, they established Grace Community Fellowship of Pulteney NY, which remains to this date. Marsha was passionate about ministry and invested herself in the people she served. She embraced all with her gracious smile and unbridled laugh. Marsha was effortlessly creative through nature, baking and art. She recognized the inner peace brought by walking the hills and vineyards or reflecting on the beauty of the lake with a fine cup of tea.
Marsha is survived by her husband, Pastor Larry Slater; three 3 sisters, Margie (Silvernail) Hurd, Carrie Silvernail and Mary (Silvernail) Frank; three children, Carrin (Slater) and Brian Elwell, of Naples, FL, Erika (Slater) and Richard Mogle, of Clinton, NY and Tim and Donna (Dennison) Slater of Eddington, ME; and 11 treasured grandchildren, Stephanie, Christina, Sarah, Justin, Luke, Madeline, Morgan, Jackson, Isaiah, Finn, and most recently, her precious new granddaughter Charlotte.
In reflection of Marsha's enthusiasm for life, Grace Community Fellowship will host a memorial service at 11 a.m. on May 18, 2019, a date which would have marked her 70th birthday. In honor of Marsha's love of books, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to her beloved Pulteney Free Library, in Pulteney NY. www.lamarchefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 7, 2019