|
|
Martha F. Davies, age 67 of Corning, New York passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital.
Born on May 21, 1952 in Corning, NY, she was the daughter of the late William and Bettie Bong. Martha was a graduate of Corning East High School and of Knox School. She was employed by various restaurants over the years, and most recently worked in the kitchen at the Corning Country Club before her retirement.
In her younger years, Marcie had a passion for horses and rode for many years. Her family and friends will remember her for her generous, kind, sweet and upbeat personality, and her great sense of humor. She was always willing and ready to help anyone in need.
Martha is survived by her daughter, Jessica Davies of Corning, NY; significant other, Roger Alderman of Corning, NY; brother, Jeff (Jeannie) Bong of Painted Post, NY; nieces,: Christine Deneau of GA, Sarah Bong of Ithaca, NY, Whitney Bong-Antczak of Ithaca, NY; and nephew, Scott Kelly of MD.
In addition to her parents, Marcie was predeceased by her sister, Olivia Kelly.
Due to the current health crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, NY 14830 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marcie's name may be sent to a .
To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 8, 2020