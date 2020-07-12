1/1
Martha Jean Copp
1947 - 2020
Martha Jean Copp, age 73, of Painted Post, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Absolut Care of Three Rivers after a long battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), a form of Parkinson's Disease. She was born on February 22, 1947 in Troy, PA, the daughter of the late John and Florence Bohlayer. She married Lynn Copp in Troy, Pa on August 12, 1967.

Martha was a graduate of Troy High School, class of 1965 and of Williamsport School of Commerce. She enjoyed needlework, bingo, cottage living on Waneta Lake, trips to the ocean, and caring for and being a fan of her grandchildren and their sports activities.

Martha is survived by daughter, Lisa (Michael) Zahradka of Painted Post, son, Shawn (Jen Croft) Copp of Corning, grandchildren, Kyle (Ragan) Zahradka, Cachet and Anna Zahradka all of Painted Post, and Kate Copp of Corning, sister, Marilyn Bohlayer of Troy, Pa, brother-in-law, Steve (Laurie) Copp of Bath, sisters-in-law, Sharon (Alan) Beaty of Arizona, formerly of Painted Post, and Pamela Copp of Corning, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Martha was predeceased by her husband, Lynn in 1998.

It was Martha's wish that there be no calling hours. A graveside ceremony will take place on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Fairview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to Corning Meals on Wheels, 144 Cedar Street, Corning, NY 14830 or Pawz and Purrz Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 466, Painted Post, NY 14870.

Arrangements entrusted to Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Corning.

Published in The Leader on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Service
17 W. Pulteney St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9212
