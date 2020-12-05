Martha M. Clark, age 84 of Corning, NY passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at her home.
Born on December 26, 1935 in Caton, NY, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Nellie Keagle. Martha was a graduate of Haverling High School and later attended beauty school in Rochester. She married Dewane Clark in 1956, he predeceased her on May 3, 2014. She spent her years working as a homemaker raising her children.
In her free time, Martha enjoyed crocheting and being around animals, especially her canine companion, Buddy. Her greatest joy was her family and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Martha is survived by her children: Joan (Kim) Blackwell of Owego, NY, David (Rhonda) Clark of Southport, NY; grandchildren: Shane (Jennifer) Blackwell, Ryan (Rikki) Blackwell, Jesse Clark, Casey Clark, Brandon (Morgan) Clark, Heather (Ricky) Clark; six great grandchildren; brother, Burt Simpson; sister, Sharon Henshaw; brother-in-law, Roland Clark; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Martha was predeceased by her daughters: Barbie and Lisa Clark.
Private services will be held. Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Martha's name may be sent to the: American Heart Association
, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or by visiting www.heart.org.
To leave kind words or share a memory, please visit www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com