Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home
10 Wall St.
Addison, NY 14801
607-359-2286
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
1936 - 2020
Mary A. Crane Obituary
Mary A. Crane, age 83, of Addison, New York passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Corning Center. She was born on July 15, 1936 in Bath, New York to Dudley and Edith Carr. Mary graduated from Campbell Central High in 1954, where she met Lyman Crane later that year at Goodhue Lake and they married on April 21, 1956.

Mary was a longtime member of the Addison Methodist Church. She also served on many area committees including the Church Administrative Council, Council of Churches and on the Addison Food Pantry. Mary served in many positions including Matron in Eastern Stars, Addison Ambassadors, Addison Senior Citizen Organization, the Addison Quilt Club and the Addison Republican Club.

Mary served as the town clerk for Addison and was a member of the Addison Town Board. She also helped operate the family business, A-1 Auto Parts.

Mary is survived by her husband: Lyman "Bud" Crane; children: Teresa Moore of Pine City, Brian (Lisa) Crane of Addison; mother: Edith Holmes of Painted Post; 4 grandchildren: Christopher (Kim Tisdale) Moore of Raleigh, NC, Jessica (Dustin Barber) Moore of Corning, Allison (Ryan) Burdick of Addison, Lindsay (Mark Kociola) Crane of Addison; sister: Ann (Ralph) Patton of Shortsville, NY; 2 great grandchildren: Aiden Barber and Amelia Burdick.

In addition to her father, Mary was predeceased by her son, Scott Crane; and her brother, Dale Carr.

Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, 10 Wall Street, Addison, NY on Friday, February 21, 2020 from Noon- 2:00 pm. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Troy Preston officiating. Burial will follow in Addison Rural Cemetery.

Kind words or fond memories of Mary can be offered to her family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 19, 2020
