|
|
Mary Ambrosone, age 88, of Corning, NY died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at home surrounded by loved ones. Mary was born July 20, 1931 in Peabody, MA. She is the daughter of George and Mary (Kelly) McCarthy. She married Paul R. Ambrosone on July 28, 1951 in Norfolk, VA. She was predeceased by her husband in 2002.
For Marie, raising eight children was not enough to satisfy her desire to care and comfort, and as a result, she returned to school and obtained a nursing degree. After 26 years of service at Corning Hospital (during which she never missed a day of work), she retired to care for her terminally ill husband Paul. Following his death, Marie volunteered for the Health Ministry of the Southern Tier until it ceased operating. Marie's life revolved around her family and those occasions that brought them all together. She was never happier than the times spent at Keuka Lake, surrounded by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, close friends and her beloved dog, Molly. Marie will be remembered for the many lives she touched with her warmth and compassion. From family to patients and her neighbor's children who knew her as "Mrs. A", and countless others; her life was an example to us all. She will be profoundly missed.
She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth (John) Castilano of Seven Fields, PA and Mary (Patrick Gargano) Ambrosone of Corning; sons: Joseph Ambrosone of Corning, Paul Ambrosone, Jr. of Lawrenceville, PA, Edward Ambrosone of Nokesville, VA, Nicholas Ambrosone of Chesapeake, VA, John (Jane Stein) Ambrosone of Shawsville, VA and Vincent Ambrosone of Austin, TX; grandchildren: John (Karen) Castilano, Tony (Alaina Banyay) Castilano, Stella Castilano, Christie (Alex Noviello) Glick, Koen Steele; great grandsons: Jack and Ben Castilano, and Ashton Glick; great-granddaughter, Gianna Castilano; several nieces and nephews.
Mary was predeceased by her siblings, Edward, Frances, and Katherine.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 22nd from 1 until 4 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc. 216 East First Street in Corning. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 23rd at 9:30 AM at St. Mary's Church, 155 State Street, Corning, NY. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Marie's name to , PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870, CareFirstNY.org.
Marie's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 19, 2019