|
|
February 06, 1935 – September 21, 2019
Mary Ann passed away peacefully at the Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d'Alene Idaho on September 21, 2019 at the age of 84.
Mary Ann was born February 06, 1935 in Corning, NY. She was the eldest of four children born to the late Joseph Sr. and Mary.
She is survived by her brothers Joseph Jr. and Nicholas (Eleni), sister Susan and Mary Ann's constant pet companion Molly.
After graduating and working at Corning Inc., Mary Ann moved to Los Angeles at a very early age where she first started working at the William Morris Talent Agency. She then had a long prestigious career as a Law Office Paralegal until she retired in 1998.
Mary Ann then moved to Hayden, Idaho. Mary Ann was a long standing member of the local 3C's Charity, had won a champion trophy at the Ponderosa Golf Club.
Among many things Mary Ann loved to do was playing golf, watching football, watching old western movies and had a special talent for knitting.
We would especially want to thank her friends and neighbors, Karen and David, Denice and Michael, and Jody for their kindness, companionship and care they had given to Mary Ann while living in Hayden.
A private "Celebration of Life" for Mary Ann will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be made to the Schneidmiller Hospice House, 2290 West Prairie Avenue, Coeur d'Alene Idaho 83815 or Cancer & Community Charities, PO Box 1274, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83816.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 13, 2019