|
|
Mary Anna Obrochta made a peaceful journey to heaven on December 3, 2019, completing her beautiful, well lived time here on Earth. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend that will be deeply missed by all that cherished her for her eighty-seven years.
Mary was born on August 13, 1932 to parents Homer and Pearl Coots. She was lucky number seven to Homer and Pearl's Coots clan of fifteen. She married her life-long companion Paul Obrochta Sr. on August 26, 1950 and spent 46 years building a loving family together until he preceded her in death in 1997. Paul and Mary operated at dairy farm for 46 years.
Mary was steadfast in her faith, hard working, strong, and loving. Above all, her family was her world, and she was the glue that held an ever growing family tree together. Mary had a vivacious personality and always made those around her laugh. To her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many other little ones in her life she became known as Happy Mary because of the laughter and fun times that always filled her home.
Mary was known for her home cooking and Sunday dinners where all were welcomed around the table. Her famous sugar cookies (recipe passed down from her Grandma Dye) have traveled to all corners of the world and many other love filled goodies given generously to others.
Mary will be missed by her close family Barb (Steve) Strzepek, Sonny† (Shirley) Obrochta, Roxanne Obrochta†, and Lori (Tim†) Fuller. Mary is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren that loved her dearly; Cary Strzepek, Alison (Juan) Camacho and their daughter, Taelyn, Scott (Lorrie) Obrochta and their daughter Kylie, Douglas (Jill) Obrochta and their children, Trevor, Ariana, and Aidan, Eric (Vanessa) Obrochta and their children Gavin, Evan, and Trinity, Elizabeth (Derick) Nadjadi and their children Kendal and Jax, Courtney (Estelle) Fuller and Mitchell Fuller (Ellen Eichensehr).
Mary is survived by her brother Jerry (Pat) Coots and sisters Geri "Deanie" (Pat) Brady, Maggie Ahearn, Sue (Larry) Bennett. She was predeceased by other siblings, Eldon Coots, Tom Coots, Irene Hann, Luella Coots, Curt Coots, Gene Coots, Junie Coots, Bill Coots, Betty "Pete" Barrett, Bob Coots. She is also survived by brother in-law Dick Barrett and sister in-laws Carol Coots and Helen Coots.
Calling hours will be held at Centenary United Methodist Church on Sunday, December 8th from 1-3pm with a celebration of life service at 3pm. Committal services will be held at Pleasant Valley Cemetery followed by fellowship and a meal at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary's memory to the Centenary United Methodist Church in Bath, NY, The , or St. Jude's.
Arrangements are being handled by Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 5, 2019