Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Mary (Cavallaro) Bucher

Mary (Cavallaro) Bucher Obituary
Mary Cavallaro Bucher, age 84, formerly of Davis Rd., Corning, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 after a long battle with dementia, at the Chemung County Nursing Facility with her family by her side.

Bert Bucher and Mary Cavallaro were married June 18, 1955 at St. Vincent DePaul Church in Corning and were married for 50 years. Bert predeceased her on December 26, 2005 and her daughter Debra Denison predeceased her on February 4, 2007.

Mary loved, and dedicated her life to taking care of her family and home.

She is survived by her daughter Cindy (Harry) Mizio of Big Flats; two grandchildren, Stephanie (Ryan) Dickerson , Cory (Falon) Denison and great grandchildren, Wyatt, Bentley, Olivia, Dakota, and Rylee.

Mary loved being from a large Italian family with 12 siblings and numerous nieces and nephews.

Please consider making donations in her memory to the Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA.

A special thank you to CCNF for all your loving care.

A celebration of Mary's life will be announced at a later time.

Acly-Stover Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 10, 2020
