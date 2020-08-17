1/1
Mary (Trondsen) Burke
1947 - 2020
Mary Trondsen Burke passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital. She was born in Corning on November 12, 1947, the daughter of Florence and Carl Trondsen.

She attended East High school as a member of the graduating class of 1965. She graduated as salutatorian of her class at Corning Community College 1967, holding a degree in Applied Science. She worked for Corning at Sullivan Park. She then transitioned to a full-time homemaker.

In addition to her parents, Mary was also predeceased by her beloved aunt, Frances Personius (2002) and several other dear family members.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald Burke; daughters, Deborah (Gregory) Allen and Holly Burke; sister, Nancy Morse; brother, James (Jane) Trondsen; and sister-in-law, Patricia Buchinger. Also, surviving are her three beloved grandchildren; Emma, Madeline, and Charlie Allen (triplets). All of whom she loved so very much.

In addition, survivors include nieces, Kathleen (Steven) Halm and Eileen (Chris) Arthur; nephews, Joseph (Lisa) Morse; Matthew (Angela) Morse; Jeffrey (Lauren) Trondsen; William (Denise) Trondsen and their children.

Mary was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She so valued her family and poured her heart into loving, caring, and always being present for them. Mary made her home a place of comfort and provided it as a steadfast refuge for her husband and children, their friends, and her grandchildren. She always had a prepared meal or snack to offer; all were welcome. Her famous, homemade chocolate-chip cookies were one of her trademarks and symbols of her love. She also enjoyed the arts, especially attending musical theater, plays, band performances, doing ceramics, and painting watercolor. Mary always had art supplies ready for her grandchildren.

Mary had a calling to care and attend to others, such as her parents in their later years and her daughter and son-in-law when they welcomed the birth of triplets. She always kept a running list of what was needed. Mary offered her love through unwavering support and deeds of service in so many ways; they cannot all be listed. Her family takes comfort, knowing that her memory, love, and spirit lives on in all of those lives she touched.

Family and friends are invited to visitation on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W Pulteney St., Corning. A private memorial service will be held immediately following. Burial will take place in the family plot in Hope Cemetery, Corning. All COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Facemasks and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name may be sent to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 388 Upper Oakwood Ave, Elmira, NY 14903.

Words of comfort may be offered at: www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com

Published in The Leader on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Service
17 W. Pulteney St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9212
