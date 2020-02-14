|
Mary Ann (Gentry) Cook, 91, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020 at Crestview Nursing Home in Langhorne, PA after an extended illness.
Mary was born on July 16, 1928 in Portsmouth, Virginia to Stephen L. Gentry and Mary Ann (Gibson) Gentry and was raised in Sumter, South Carolina. After high school, Mary worked as a legal secretary for a prominent Sumter lawyer, a fact that she remained proud of for her entire life.
Mary met her husband of 50 years, David Allen Cook, Jr., when he was serving at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter. After he returned from duty in the Pacific they married in Sumter in 1952 and relocated, perhaps with some regret on her part, to David's hometown of Corning, New York where they raised their family.
Mary was the eldest of four sisters and is survived by Helen Stein of Miami, FL and Elizabeth Carter of Prosperity, SC and predeceased by Kathryn Westbury. Mary is mourned by her four children and their spouses; David (Beverly), Stephen (Victoria), John (Jessica), and Mary Ann (Andrew) McLean and one son lost in childbirth as well as 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren with one more on the way.
A life-long lover of reading and crafting, Mary created many family treasures that will be enjoyed and passed down for years to come. Her greatest joy was her ever-growing family. Mary's greatest sadness was losing her battle with Macular Degeneration, which robbed her of the ability to spend time with her books, knitting and needlepoint.
Mary will forever be remembered sitting in a comfortable chair on a deck overlooking the ocean and nursing a cup of too-sweet coffee.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 17th at 11:00 AM at the Olde Church of St. Andrew, 135 S Sycamore St, Newtown, PA. Internment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Corning, New York at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family may make a donation to the in Mary's name.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 14, 2020