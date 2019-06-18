|
Mary E. Rice, age 93, of Painted Post, NY died Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Absolut Care At Three Rivers in Painted Post, NY.
Mary was born on April 12, 1926 in Painted Post to Ellsworth and Elizabeth (Shea) Wright. She married Ernest Rice in 1953 and was predeceased by him in 1989. She had been a home health care aide for many years. Mary loved music and playing her guitar and going for rides in the car. She was committed to her church, Living Church of God.
She is survived by three daughters, Lois (Rick) Putt of Painted Post, Peggy Rice of Addison, and Susie Connett of Addison; sons, Eddie (Debbie) Connett of Painted Post, Johnny (Faye) Connett of Denver, CO, Harold Connett of Mansfield, PA; sister, Vivian Brown of Painted Post; brother, Bob Wright of Savona; sister-in-law, Bunny Coy of Meadsville, PA; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her grandsons, Eddie Connett, II and Ernie VanZile; brothers, Raymond Wright, Tom Wright, John Wright, and James Coy; and a great grandson, Corey Hunt.
Calling hours will be Friday, June 21st from noon until 2 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning where funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM with Randy Moran officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Painted Post.
Memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to a .
Mary's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 18, 2019