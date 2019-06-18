Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9322
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Rice


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary E. Rice Obituary
Mary E. Rice, age 93, of Painted Post, NY died Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Absolut Care At Three Rivers in Painted Post, NY.

Mary was born on April 12, 1926 in Painted Post to Ellsworth and Elizabeth (Shea) Wright. She married Ernest Rice in 1953 and was predeceased by him in 1989. She had been a home health care aide for many years. Mary loved music and playing her guitar and going for rides in the car. She was committed to her church, Living Church of God.

She is survived by three daughters, Lois (Rick) Putt of Painted Post, Peggy Rice of Addison, and Susie Connett of Addison; sons, Eddie (Debbie) Connett of Painted Post, Johnny (Faye) Connett of Denver, CO, Harold Connett of Mansfield, PA; sister, Vivian Brown of Painted Post; brother, Bob Wright of Savona; sister-in-law, Bunny Coy of Meadsville, PA; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her grandsons, Eddie Connett, II and Ernie VanZile; brothers, Raymond Wright, Tom Wright, John Wright, and James Coy; and a great grandson, Corey Hunt.

Calling hours will be Friday, June 21st from noon until 2 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning where funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM with Randy Moran officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Painted Post.

Memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to a .

Mary's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now