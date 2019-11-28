Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fagan's Funeral Home Inc.
31 W. Morris St.
Bath, NY 14810
607-776-2733
Burial
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Seaman's Cemetery
Savona, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Winslow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen Winslow


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ellen Winslow Obituary
Mary Ellen Winslow, age 85, of Savona, NY passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Taylor Health Center.

She was the beloved wife of 61 years, to James E. Winslow, and excellent mother to Jeffery (Patricia) Winslow, Brian (Valerie) Winslow, Sally (Ken) Robie and Delores (David) Burke.

She was born June 1, 1934 in Hornby, NY the daughter of the late Daniel and Rosamund (Leonard) Travis.

Mrs. Winslow had attended the Savona Federated Church. She was a homemaker and especially loved caring for her children and family. Mrs. Travis was a member of the Savona Fire Department Auxiliary and Keuka Campers.

She is also survived by six grandchildren, six great grandchildren; her sisters, Jean Gridley, Jane (Emory) Smith and Ray Travis and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brothers, Junior and Herbert Travis.

Burial will be in Seaman's Cemetery, Savona on Friday November 29, 2019 at 10:00 am. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -