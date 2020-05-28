Home

Mary F. Fernandes


1932 - 2020
Mary F. Fernandes Obituary
Mary F. Fernandes, age 87 of Campbell, went to join her loving husband Joseph L. Fernandes on May 25 at the home of her daughter surrounded by her children. She was born on September 25, 1932 to Milford and Alice (Hargraves) Nichols.

She is survived by 5 children: Mary Jo Powley, Ann (Mel) Calkins, Tangy Fernandes, Tony (Danae) Fernandes all of Campbell, Joe (Cindy) Fernandes of Inglis, Fl., 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, 9 siblings: Ruth (Victor) Campbell, Betty McCullough, Georgie Lewis, Evie (Clint) Wilcox, Birdie (Ken) Calkins, Reta (John) Machuga, Lynn (Carla) Nichols, Lynda Peterson, Paul (Pat) Nichols, 1 sister in law: Mary L. Fernandes, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by her mother and father in law: Augusta and Joseph Fernandes, siblings and in laws: Marge (Jess) Tyler, Perry (Betty) Nichols, Ken McCullough, Carl (Cheryl) Nichols, Chuck Lewis, Carol Russell, Paula Nichols, Sister in laws: Shirley and Louise Fernandes and great grandson: Kayden Calkins.

Mary was a well known seamstress for many years. She enjoyed her many years as an election official at the Campbell town hall. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and the Campbell American Legion where she had many wonderful friends.

She enjoyed the casinos, playing Euchre and Poker. She was a beautiful, caring woman who will be missed by many.
A private visitation will be held at the convenience of the family, followed by a graveside service officiated by Fr. Patrick Connor at St. Mary's Cemetery.

Kind words and memories may be shared with Mary's family at www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on May 28, 2020
