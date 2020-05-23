|
Mary H. Condon, age 90, of Corning, NY died quietly at home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born August 16, 1929 in Stakcin, Czechoslovakia to George and Catherine (Banik) Hribik. Her family emigrated first to Toronto, Canada and then moved to Corning where Mary spent the rest of her life. She was a graduate of Corning Free Academy Class of 1947 and worked as a telephone operator for the New York Telephone Company upon graduation.
In 1950 she married Louis J. Condon in Saint Mary's Church and was predeceased by him on July 2, 1995. Mary was a member of Saint Mary's Rosary Society, the League of the Sacred Heart, a volunteer at the Corning Hospital, and a member of its Hospital Chapter D.
She is survived by her son, Louis (Barbara) Condon, of Painted Post; four daughters: Mary, Helen and Anne Condon all of Corning, and Kathryn Condon of Lorton, VA; three grandsons: Louis Condon, William (Tatiana) Condon, and Daniel (Patricia) Condon; two great grandsons: Tyler and Dylan Condon; and several nephews. Mary was predeceased by her brother, John Hribik.
Services were held at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc. in Corning with Father Matthew Jones officiating. Private burial and committal services for her immediate family members were held on May 21st in St. Mary's Cemetery in Corning as a result of the current Coronavirus restrictions.
At the request of her family, memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to All Saints Parish, 158 State Street, Corning, NY 14830.
Mary's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 23, 2020