Mary H. Sullivan, age 69, of Corning, NY died Thursday, May 9, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous 8 ½ year battle with cancer.
Mary was born on January 5, 1950 in Corning, NY to Leonard J. and Ann M. (Gentile) Dow. She graduated from East High School in 1968 and attended a one-year secretarial program at Corning Community College in 1969. She started her career at Corning Glass Works in 1969 and retired in 2003 as an Executive Admin with 35 years of service. She would have received her 50-year service pin this year. Mary married the love of her life, Jack Sullivan, on April 25, 1970 at St Vincent Depaul Church in Corning NY. They spent the next 49 years living in Corning, raising their children and spending time with friends and family.
Mary was an avid bowler and golfer. She served as President of Indian Hills Golf Course from 1999 - 2003. Mary also enjoyed spending her winters in Vero Beach, FL, sitting in a boat and enjoying the sunshine as she read book after book while keeping Jack company as he fished. There were always family members visiting, and she enjoyed every minute of their visits. She was a very busy grandmother, never missing any school or sporting events.
She is survived by her husband, Jack; daughter, Jennifer (Dominic) Farrell of Corning; son, Jack (Lisa Rossi) Sullivan, Jr. of Corning; sisters, Nancy (Rich) Woodcock of Corning and Marilyn Zaludny of Lima NY; grandchildren: Gregory Schiefen, Zachary and Devon Sullivan, Makenzie and Nicholas Farrell; nephews, Rich (Toby Pinn) Woodcock and Matthew Woodcock; several other nieces and nephews, as well as a large circle of close friends. Mary was predeceased by her parents Leonard J. and Ann M. Dow, her mother-in-law, Virginia Clifford, and her sister-in-law, Nancy Sullivan Burke.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 14th from 3 until 6 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, May 15th at St. Mary's Church, 155 State Street in Corning. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and CareFirstNY Hospice for their excellent care during Mary's extended illness.
Memorial donations may be made to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870, CareFirstNY.org or to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Buffalo NY atwww.roswellpark.org.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 12, 2019