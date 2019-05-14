|
|
Mary H. Sullivan, age 69, of Corning, NY died Thursday, May 9, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous 8 ½ year battle with cancer.
Calling hours will be held today, May 14th, from 3 - 6 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, May 15th at St. Mary's Church, 155 State Street in Corning. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Mary's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 14, 2019