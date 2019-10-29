|
Mary I. Enderle, age 84, of Horseheads, NY formerly of West Caton, NY died Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Bethany Manor.
Mary was born on July 4, 1935 in Corning to Raymond and Laura (Bills) Sweet. She married Wayne Enderle in 1952 and was predeceased by him in 1990. She was employed by The Foodmart in Corning as a sales clerk in the clothing department. Mary loved to crochet and play bingo.
She is survived by two sons, Raymond (Cindy) Enderle of Addison and Wayne (Krys) Enderle of Milford, IA; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her brother, Walter Sweet.
A memorial service will be held at 6:30 PM on Wednesday, October 30th at Bethany Courtyards Auditorium, 2nd Floor, 3005 Watkins Road in Horseheads.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's name to a .
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 29, 2019