Mary Jean (Osterday) Fritz, age 80 of Lawrenceville passed away from heart complications on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Soldiers and Sailors Hospital in Wellsboro. Born September 14, 1939 in Dayton, OH, she was the daughter of the late Richard A. and Jeanette P. (Dillman) Osterday.
Mary Jean was a life-long attendee of St. Mary's and Holy Child Catholic Church. She had attended the University of Dayton, student taught at Corpus Christi Academy, was a former substitute teacher at R.B. Walter Elementary School and a homemaker.
She had a quick sense of humor, a sharp mind, and an optimistic way of looking at life. Her love for family, flowers, conversation and keeping things organized will be greatly missed.
Mary Jean was the deeply loved wife of David H. Fritz; loving mother of Linda (Jeff) Fritz-Lehnhardt, Barbara (Dennis) Baxter, David (Chanda) Fritz and Marilyn (Glen) Butters and devoted grandmother of Joshua Fritz, Jessica Baxter, Krista Lehnhardt, Leah Fritz, Rachel Baxter, Aaron Butters and Kevin Butters.
Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Friday, Jan. 3rd from 5:00 – 8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Child Catholic Church, 237 S. Main St., Mansfield on Saturday, Jan. 4th, 10:00 AM with Rev. Bryan Wright officiating. Burial will follow in Nelson Cemetery. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 28, 2019