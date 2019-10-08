|
Mary Jo Allen, age 57 of Big Flats, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital. She was born on February 4, 1962 in Corning, the daughter of the late Rosario Joseph Sr. and Elizabeth Lou (Westcott) Cavallaro. She married Donald B. Allen on July 4, 1981 in East Corning.
She worked in healthcare service, as a medical records transcription supervisor and later as a head customer service representative.
Mary Jo will be remembered for setting a table for everyone, welcoming you in, and making sure you were fed and happy. One of her greatest joys was inspiring people to achieve their goals.
Mary Jo is survived by her husband, Donald, children, Christopher M. (Kathryn) Allen, Craig B. (Angelia) Allen, Meghan M. Allen, and Derek J. Allen, and grandchildren, Vincent and Evelyn Allen.
It was Mary Jo's wish that there be no formal services.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Jo's name may be sent to: at wish.org.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 8, 2019