Mary Eleanor Kulikowski, age 92, of Bath, NY, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2020.
Mary was born on May 2, 1927 in Hornell, NY to the late John and Rose Stephens. Mary graduated in 1945 from Hornell High School. Mary worked at Taylor Wine and the Bath VA.
She married Henry B. Kulikowski on January 2, 1954. Henry (Hank) predeceased her on May 13, 1975. Mary went on to raise her four wonderful children.
Mary was known for loving her children, her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was so proud of her family and celebrated in each accomplishment with them. Mary enjoyed watching her family at sporting events, spending time reading, watching the birds and the neighbor dogs and shopping any chance she could get. She was a member of the Charles E. Wescott American Legion Post 173 Auxiliary in Bath.
Mary is survived by her children; Mike Kulikowski of Webster, NY, Kathleen Polmanteer (Randall) of Bath, Stephen Kulikowski (Kathy) of Picayune, MS and Karen Longwell (Spence) of Bath, NY; grandchildren, Lori Barber (Ryan) of Bath, Stacy Robards (Matthew) of Avoca, NY, Stephen Kulikowski (Stacey) of Diamond Head, MS, Timothy Kulikowski (Lauren) of Diamond Head, MS, Colton Kulikowski of Dayton, OH and Morgan Kulikowski of Webster, NY; 8 great grandchildren, brother Robert Stephens (Lois) Hornell, NY, sister Helen Kidd (Wayne) of Fairport, NY, sister-in-law, Barb Kulikowski of Bath and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call at Fagan's Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 29th from 5:00-7:00 pm with a funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Private burial services will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Bath.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name, to the Finger Lakes S.P.C.A. and Bath Fire Department.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 27, 2020