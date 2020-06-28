Mary L. Cecce, 96, Devoted wife, mother and grandmother our mom Passed away peacefully at her home with loving family there.



Born in Bath, NY August 9, 1923. Graduated from Haverling High in 1942. Worked at Mercury Aircraft in Hammondsport, NY during WWII. Tax collector in Town of Campbell for 10 years.



Predeceased by her husband, Alfred, of 63 years, her son Ralph, her mom Gladys Wing and her father Harvey Wing and her grandfather Warren who taught her to read before she started school.



Survived by her daughter Linda Bigelow (Robert) and son Doug, 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.



Her Celebration of life will be at a later date.



Arrangements are being handled by Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath.



