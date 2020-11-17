Mary L. Friends, 71, of Ontario, NY, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Rochester General Hospital.



Born in Jasper, NY on December 16, 1948, Mary was the daughter of the late George Wilbur and Beatrice A. (Foster) Welty.



Raised in Jasper, she was a 1967 graduate of Jasper Central School. Following high school, Mary attended the Rochester State Hospital School of Nursing, attaining her certification as a Registered Nurse.



On November 21, 1970, Mary married Gary D. Friends. He preceded her in death on November 30, 2006.



Mary was employed as a Registered Nurse at Rochester General Hospital for many years. She was a member of the Brick Church in Ontario. In retirement, she enjoyed spending time at her family homestead in Jasper which she and Gary had acquired following the passing of her parents.



She is survived by her sons and daughter in law, Todd Friends of Chesterfield, NJ and Justin "Jay" and Kim Friends of Palmyra, grandchildren Tyler, Garrett, and Kira.



Dear friend, Louis Van Norman, sisters, Janet Panzik of Rochester, Marilyn (Lewis) Dickerson of Wichita Falls, TX and Patricia Button of Corning and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Besides her husband Gary, Mary was predeceased by her brother, Allan Welty.



Friends may call on Friday, November 20 from noon to 2 pm at the H.P. Smith & Son Funeral Home, 1607 Main St. Woodhull, NY. Funeral services will follow there at 2 pm with Rev. Brian Diffenbacher officiating.



Burial will be in Jasper Cemetery, Jasper, NY.

