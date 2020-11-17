1/1
Mary L. Friends
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary L. Friends, 71, of Ontario, NY, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Rochester General Hospital.

Born in Jasper, NY on December 16, 1948, Mary was the daughter of the late George Wilbur and Beatrice A. (Foster) Welty.

Raised in Jasper, she was a 1967 graduate of Jasper Central School. Following high school, Mary attended the Rochester State Hospital School of Nursing, attaining her certification as a Registered Nurse.

On November 21, 1970, Mary married Gary D. Friends. He preceded her in death on November 30, 2006.

Mary was employed as a Registered Nurse at Rochester General Hospital for many years. She was a member of the Brick Church in Ontario. In retirement, she enjoyed spending time at her family homestead in Jasper which she and Gary had acquired following the passing of her parents.

She is survived by her sons and daughter in law, Todd Friends of Chesterfield, NJ and Justin "Jay" and Kim Friends of Palmyra, grandchildren Tyler, Garrett, and Kira.

Dear friend, Louis Van Norman, sisters, Janet Panzik of Rochester, Marilyn (Lewis) Dickerson of Wichita Falls, TX and Patricia Button of Corning and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her husband Gary, Mary was predeceased by her brother, Allan Welty.

Friends may call on Friday, November 20 from noon to 2 pm at the H.P. Smith & Son Funeral Home, 1607 Main St. Woodhull, NY. Funeral services will follow there at 2 pm with Rev. Brian Diffenbacher officiating.

Burial will be in Jasper Cemetery, Jasper, NY.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
1607 Main St
Woodhull, NY 14898
(607) 458-5153
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 15, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Mary’s passing. She was a dear person. I’m so glad I had the chance to visit with her during the summer of 2019.
Carla VanOrman Thomas
Friend
November 15, 2020
Dear Todd, Jay and family, Seeing your mom's photo brought back memories of our Boy Scouting days. We've lost touch over the years, which is sad. Sending our thoughts and prayers to all of you.
Jean M Kiedrowski
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved