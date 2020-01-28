|
Mary Theresa Malnic, 74, of Corning, NY passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020, at Lexington Hospital in Columbia, SC.
Mary was born on March 1, 1945 in Corning to Michael and Suzanne (Bonick) Malnic.
Mary grew up in Corning and later moved to Virginia. She worked as an RN for 12 years in Washington, DC before moving to Columbia. She continued to work in the nursing profession at the Rikard Nursing Home, the William S. Hall Psychiatric Institute, and the Professional Standards Review Organization.
She also volunteered at the Leeza (Gibbons) Care Connection, helping those with Alzheimer's. Her happy and fun-loving spirit will be missed by her family and friends, including her beloved pet dog and cat.
She is survived by her older sister, Shirley Scates and a younger brother, Tom Malnic.
Mary was predeceased by her older brother, John Malnic.
A private burial was held on January 23 at the St. Mary's Greek Orthodox Cemetery.
Mary's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 28, 2020