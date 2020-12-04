1/1
Mary McConnell Joseph
1928 - 2020
It is with sad hearts that the family of Mary McConnell Joseph announces her death on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the age of 92.

Mary was born on March 1, 1928, the youngest of eight children, to the late Lyle & Della (Cook) McConnell. On August 20, 1945, she married Lewis R. Joseph.

In addition to her parents, Mary is predeceased by her husband, Lewis; her sons: Alton Ray (Jody) Joseph & James Jay Joseph; and her grandson, Ray Charles Joseph.

Mary is survived and will be greatly missed by her daughters: Suzanne (Donald) Stinson, Lois (W. David) Larmouth, Vicki (Russell) Kopylczak; her son, Louis L. Joseph; daughters-in-law: Cheryl D. Joseph and Cheryl A. Joseph; her grandchildren: Trudie (Daniel) Brown, Benjamin (Heather) Joseph, Tammie (Howard) Best, James R. Joseph, W. Bartholomew (Kaitlin) Larmouth, Megan (Martin) Avila, Rhonda (Timothy) Elward, Russell (Patricia) Kopylczak, Theresa (Calvin) Barnum, Kenneth Joseph, Jesse Joseph, Daniel Joseph, Shawn Joseph, Jennifer D'arpino & Spencer Joseph; 25 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

"Gram" was the heart of the family; she was well-known and loved throughout her community and will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Mary's services were held privately; she is buried next to Lewis in Prattsburgh Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Unit A, Taylor Health Center (7571 Rte 54, Bath NY 14810).

To leave an online condolence, please visit BairdFuneralHomes.com

Published in The Leader on Dec. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baird Funeral Home
36 Water Street
Dundee, NY 14837
(607) 243-7369
