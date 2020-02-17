|
Mary Esther O'Brien of Corning, NY, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at the age of 88 at her home surrounded by family and friends.
Mary Esther was born on May 21, 1931, in Corning, NY, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Stella (Bavisotto) Ambrosone. She attended St. Patrick's School and Corning Free Academy. She graduated from the State University College at Buffalo with a teaching degree. Mary Esther survived a tragic car accident while attending Buffalo State which nearly took her life. She also did graduate work at Elmira College Center of the Finger Lakes and the State University College at Cortland, NY.
Mary Esther taught school in the North Tonawanda School system and the Corning-Painted Post School District. She taught or substitute taught in just about every elementary school in the C-PP District. Mary Esther was director of the Preschool Study Center at Corning Community College. She was a member of the New York State Teachers Association and the Corning Area Retired Teachers Association. Mary Esther was also chairman of the Corning-Painted Post Early Childhood Association.
She married Thomas H. O'Brien on November 26, 1955, in Corning, NY; they were married for 60 years. They enjoyed traveling to various countries in Europe and venturing around the United States. In the later years, they spent the winter months in their vacation home in Florida and traveling to see their son stationed at various Army posts across the US and overseas. Mary Esther was an avid card player and enjoyed weekly bridge club sessions at the Corning Senior Center along with informal games with her relatives and friends. Despite successfully battling many ailments over the years, she remained in very good health right to her waning days, with relatives and friends constantly reminding her to "slow down, stop running."
Mary Esther is survived by her son, Tom (Maggie) O'Brien of Sierra Vista, AZ, daughter-in-law Brenda O'Brien of Corning, NY, sister-in-laws Mary Martuscello and Patricia Trapani of Corning, NY, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas H. O'Brien, and her son, James F. O'Brien.
Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, NY. A traditional Latin Mass will be celebrated at the funeral home at 1:00pm. Burial will immediately follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Corning, NY.
Memorial donations in Mary Esther's name may be sent to: Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Rd., Painted Post, NY 14870.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 17, 2020