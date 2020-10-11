1/1
Sr. Mary Scholastica (Catherine) Reagan
1929 - 2020
Sr. Mary Scholastica (Catherine) Reagan, 91, entered into rest on October 3, 2020 at St. Joseph Monastery in Tulsa, OK.

Catherine Anne Reagan was born on her family's farm in Rathbone, NY on February 25, 1929. The twelfth of sixteen children, she grew up with a love of art and music, and the ability to build or repair almost anything.

After graduating from Addison Central School, Catherine traveled to Benet Lake, WI, where she lived and studied with an order of Benedictine Sisters. She made her monastic profession on September 21, 1959, taking the name Sr. Mary Scholastica. After seven years in the Benet Lake community, Sr. Scholastica took up residence at St. Joseph Monastery in Tulsa, OK, home to the convent and school she would serve for the rest of her life.

An artist by nature, Sr. Scholastica earned a BA in Fine Arts from Dominican College in Racine, WI in 1963 and an MA in Art from the University of Tulsa in 1975. She taught Art at Monte Cassino School from 1967 to 1984. Outside of the classroom, she taught calligraphy and led a community project creating rosary beads from ground rose petals. Every December, Reagan family members and friends looked forward to the impressive penmanship and drawings featured in Sister's Christmas mailings.

Sister Scholastica was called upon to employ her talents in a more practical manner when she was appointed Director of Maintenance at the monastery, a position she held from 1982 to 1995. Referred to as the "Carpenter in Residence", she created stained glass windows, built cabinets for her classroom, and installed a complete kitchen during her tenure.

Having learned to play the fiddle by ear as a child, Sister refined her craft by taking formal lessons in her retirement years. She always enjoyed making music – with her siblings, in a senior citizen band in Tulsa, and for the Sisters at the convent. She was also a keen card player, known for the competitiveness bred among large groups of siblings.

Sr. Scholastica was predeceased by her parents, Elizabeth (Dick) and Francis Reagan; four sisters, Mary (William) Allen, Elizabeth, Theresa, and Rita (William) McCaig; nine brothers: Thomas (Bernice), Francis (Geraldine), Martin, William (Waneta), James (Marjorie), John, Bernard (Eleanor), David, and the sibling to whom she was closest in age and vocation, Father Michael Reagan. She is survived by two brothers, Robert (Janet) and Richard (Kathleen) Reagan; her sister-in-law, Betty Reagan; many nieces and nephews; and her Benedictine community.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private Interment will be held at St. Catherine's Cemetery.

Memorials for Sr. Scholastica may be directed to St. Joseph Monastery, 2200 South Lewis Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74114.

Published in The Leader on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 11, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Carpenter's Funeral Home
