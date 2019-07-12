Home

Mary Underwood, age 84, of Painted Post, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Corning Centers. She was born on May 26, 1935 in Middlebury Township, PA the daughter of Llewlyn and Erma Root Cloos. She married Clayton W. Baird on May 28, 1955. He predeceased her in 1985. She later married Ray Underwood on June 30, 2000. He predeceased her in 2011.

She was a lover of life especially bingo, bowling, playing cards, golfing and spending time with friends and family. Mary mostly enjoyed being active.

Mary is survived by her children, Craig (Ann Marie) Baird, Steven (Rhonda) Baird all of Irmo, SC, Linda Baird of Campbell, Cathy (Richard) Pavlick of Addison, Teri (Jack) Brothers of Ca, and Ray (Carol) Underwood of Corning, three sisters, one brother, twelve grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Mary's life will take place Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Campbell American Legion, 8458 County Route 333, Campbell, NY from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on July 12, 2019
