|
|
Mary "Louise" (Nogle) Van Vleet, age 82, of Caton, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. She was born on October 18, 1937 in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Wise) Nogle. She married Frank Van Vleet on December 25, 1955.
Louise was a homemaker for 65 years and she had a passion for gardening and one could always see beautiful flowers around her home. She would spend countless hours in the garden and you see plenty of canning jars filled with fruits of her labour in her cellar. She loved to read but most of all she loved her family. She always looked forward to the Nogle family reunion every summer and the annual family cider making in the fall. Louise has a heart of gold and never had a bad word to say about anyone. She never forgot anyone's birthday and she had something for everyone under the Christmas tree. In her house, no one ever went hungry and she enjoyed her family get-togethers.
Louise is survived by her husband, Frank, children, Gordon (Margie) Van Vleet, Bruce (Debbi Knowles) Van Vleet, Robin (Bill Garris) Alexander, Shelley O'Brian, Christine (Thomas) Fiorilla, 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, siblings, Joseph Nogle, Jane Sees, George Nogle, and Charlie Nogle. Several nieces, nephews, and in-laws. In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her siblings, Mariam Farnsworth, Anna Snyder, Blanche Tillinghast, John Nogle Sr, Donald Nogle, Dorothy Nogle, Ralph Nogle, and Gladys June Nogle, baby granddaughter, Brianna O' Brian, son-in-law Gale O' Brian, and her father and mother-in-law, George and Hazel Van Vleet.
Per her wishes, there will be no funeral service. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later time.
Arrangements entrusted to Carpenter's Funeral Home.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 25, 2020