Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
(607) 936-9927
Private
To be announced at a later date
Matthew Robert McNeill


1985 - 2020
Matthew Robert McNeill Obituary
Matthew Robert McNeill, age 34 of Lindley, NY passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his home.

Born on December 10, 1985 in Corning, NY, he was the son of Matthew McNeill and Susan (Dobson) McNeill. Matthew was a graduate of Addison High School, class of 2004. He was employed as a laborer for the Local Union 785 of Ithaca, NY.

Matthew will be remembered for his love of the outdoors. Over the years, he enjoyed camping and being outdoors tinkering on his various "toys". He loved riding ATV's, motorcycles and especially loved his big trucks. He will be remembered as the uncle who loved to spoil his nieces and nephews with sweet treats - often being found enjoying a nice cold milkshake himself. Above all else, he will be remembered for his great sense of humor, kind heart, and willingness to always help anyone in need.

Matthew is survived by his daughter, Nevaeh McNeill, and her mother, Whitney Horton; parents, Matthew and Susan McNeill of Lindley, NY; sister, Melissa (Josh) Nobriga of Lindley, NY; brother, Kyle McNeill of Lindley, NY; paternal grandmother, Peggy McNeill of Lindley, NY: maternal grandmother, Margaret Sylvia Dobson of Painted Post, NY; nieces and nephew: Hailie, Luke and Chelsea; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and his canine companion, Hunter.

Matthew was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Robert McNeill; and his maternal grandfathers: Olin Dobson and John "Jack" Pope.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, 10 Wall St., Addison, NY. has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Matthew's name may be sent to the: Nevaeh Education Fund, PO Box 53, Addison, NY 14801-0053.

To share words of comfort, please visit: www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on May 14, 2020
