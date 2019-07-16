Home

Maureen E. Macready, age 79, of Bath, NY, passed away on May 30, 2019 at the Vincent House in Wayland, NY. She was the beloved mother to Lynn Little (Bill Gottstine) of Cameron, NY, Rhonda Ramsey (Brian Bragg) of Bath, NY and William Johnston of New Bedford, MA, and beloved grandmother to five grandchildren who survive her. She was predeceased by her parents John Shepherd and Gladys Clark, sons, Robert Ramsey and John Johnston, grandson, Dustin Partridge and brother Bobby Shepherd.

Maureen lived in Florida for several years before returning to Bath. She had a degree in Cosmetology. She was an avid reader, loved puzzles and had a green thumb for gardening.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Vincent House, 310 2nd Ave, Wayland, NY 14572.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 16, 2019
