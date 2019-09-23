|
Maxine Lorey, 94, having lived a life full of many wonderful adventures, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Corning Hospital.
Her two greatest accomplishments, she said, were her family and working to put herself through and then graduating from Ohio State University during the World War II era, when few women went to college.
Maxine demonstrated strength of character, integrity, selflessness, and a zany sense of humor. She was famous for her one-liners, even exclaiming last week, shortly before passing, "You mean the party's over?!"
Maxine's love for her family was boundless. She is survived by her children, Mary Ann (Robert) Brosso, Frederick Lorey, Martha (Christopher) Weber, and John (Franziska) Lorey, as well as her grandchildren, Evan, Kyle, & Greta Lorey, her sister, Elaine Plumb, a nephew, Charles (Kathleen) Plumb, niece, Amy (Robert) Sharpe, their children, and "her dog," Eddie.
Maxine was a Master Quilter and a strong advocate for the Corning-Painted Post Historical Society. She, along with other Corning Quilt Guild members, crafted the award-winning Bicentennial Quilt in 1976. She also handcrafted many gorgeous quilted gifts for display and for family members and was a member of the Corning Garden Club and the American Association of University Women.
Maxine was also the Assistant Director at the Benjamin Patterson Inn for several years and volunteered for Meals on Wheels and Corning Hospital. She was an avid hiker, as well, and hiked many trails in parks across the country.
Born Jean Maxine Wharton in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, Maxine moved to Corning in 1949. She truly loved Corning and often said, "Who would want to live anywhere else?!" She also loved life. In her 80's, when asked what her favorite age was, Maxine said, "This one." After living several years longer, thanks to the care & expertise of many people, she had a different opinion, however. Recently, she said to her family, "This is for the birds!" …alert and funny until the end!
A Memorial Service & Celebration of Maxine's Life will be held later this fall at Corning's First United Methodist Church. Service information will be announced at a later date.
Maxine specifically requested no flowers, but donations can be made in her honor and memory to the Corning-Painted Post Historical Society, 73 West Pulteney Street, Corning, NY 14830 or Corning's Meals on Wheels, 144 Cedar Street, Corning, NY 14830, www.cmowheels.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 23, 2019