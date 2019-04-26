|
Meghan A. Mahoney, age 37, of Corning, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at home of complications from Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
She was born on March 1, 1982, in Elmira, the daughter of Teresa T. McAllister and Thomas M. Mahoney.
She graduated from Corning-Painted Post West High School. Meghan was employed at area restaurants and Elcor as an LPN.
She is survived by her three children, 6 year old twins, Cayden and Clayton Mahoney and her 5 year old daughter, Lilyan Cornell, her mother, Teresa T. (James) McAllister, her father, Thomas M. Mahoney, her brother, Matthew B. (Amanda) Mahoney, maternal grandmother, Kathleen M. Tuttle, her significant other, Adam Cornell, nephews, Maddox and Quinn Mahoney, several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Meghan was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Clayton L. Tuttle I and paternal grandparents, Thomas J. and L. Patricia Mahoney.
It was Meghan's wish that there be no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Riverside Village Hall, 35 Stanton St., Painted Post, NY, 14870, on May 11, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Those wishing may make donations to Meghan's children, Cayden Mahoney, Clayton Mahoney, and Lilyan Cornell at Corning Credit Union, where they each have accounts. (Please personalize donations so that they may be acknowledged), or to CareFirst-Hospice, 3805 Meads Creek Rd., Painted Post, NY 14870.
Acly-Stover Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 26, 2019