Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acly-Stover Funeral Home
327 E. Second St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9531
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Riverside Village Hall
35 Stanton St.
Painted Post, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Meghan Mahoney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Meghan A. Mahoney


1982 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Meghan A. Mahoney Obituary
Meghan A. Mahoney, age 37, of Corning, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at home of complications from Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

She was born on March 1, 1982, in Elmira, the daughter of Teresa T. McAllister and Thomas M. Mahoney.

She graduated from Corning-Painted Post West High School. Meghan was employed at area restaurants and Elcor as an LPN.

She is survived by her three children, 6 year old twins, Cayden and Clayton Mahoney and her 5 year old daughter, Lilyan Cornell, her mother, Teresa T. (James) McAllister, her father, Thomas M. Mahoney, her brother, Matthew B. (Amanda) Mahoney, maternal grandmother, Kathleen M. Tuttle, her significant other, Adam Cornell, nephews, Maddox and Quinn Mahoney, several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Meghan was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Clayton L. Tuttle I and paternal grandparents, Thomas J. and L. Patricia Mahoney.

It was Meghan's wish that there be no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Riverside Village Hall, 35 Stanton St., Painted Post, NY, 14870, on May 11, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Those wishing may make donations to Meghan's children, Cayden Mahoney, Clayton Mahoney, and Lilyan Cornell at Corning Credit Union, where they each have accounts. (Please personalize donations so that they may be acknowledged), or to CareFirst-Hospice, 3805 Meads Creek Rd., Painted Post, NY 14870.

Acly-Stover Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now