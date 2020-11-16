Dear Larry and family, I am so very sorry to see this. Melody was just an outstanding human being. We had so much fun together growing up in Coopers Plains. Wherever Melody was, there was laughter involved. Later we were cheerleaders together. I remember practicing and trying in vain to develop just a fraction of her athletic skills. She was beautiful inside and out.

I’m so sorry for your loss. May it help you to know that Heaven has gained an angel.



Valerie Knowles Howe

Friend