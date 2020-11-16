1/1
Melody Bess Spaulding
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melody's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HORSEHEADS - Melody Bess Spaulding of Hickory Grove Apartments, The Stillwaters, passed away from severe lung disease at the Corning Guthrie Hospital on November 13, 2020. Born on November 25, 1947 to William and Constance Bess of Meads Creek Rd., Coopers Plains, NY.

She is survived by Larry, her husband of 52 years; a daughter, Heather (Robert) Hakes and their son, Ryan; a son, Chris (Betsy) Spaulding and their three children, Griffin, Elise, and Dominick; a daughter, Laura (Gregory) Sumner and their four children, Brooke, Abby, Olivia and Luke; her brother, Ronald Bess of Rochester, NY; her sister, Deborah Howard of Melbourne Beach, FL. Her brother, Scott Bess of Denver, NC predeceased her.

Melody graduated from West High School in Painted Post in 1965 and received a Dental Hygiene degree from Erie Technical Institute in 1968. She was a career dental hygienist who worked in several offices in the Elmira-Corning area, most recently for Dr. Roderick Schrader and Dr. Terrence Hurley.

She fondly recalled her days as a cheerleader at Painted Post High School and later at West High and the many life-long friendships she made there. Above all else, she cherished her children and her grandchildren, who will miss their "Mimi."

There will be no visitations or services at this time. To leave online condolences, please visit www.olthof.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olthof Funeral Home - Elmira
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Olthof Funeral Home - Elmira

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
November 15, 2020
To Larry and family my sadness is beyond belief please accept our thoughts and prayers
Carole e Sherman
Friend
November 15, 2020
Dear Larry and family, I am so very sorry to see this. Melody was just an outstanding human being. We had so much fun together growing up in Coopers Plains. Wherever Melody was, there was laughter involved. Later we were cheerleaders together. I remember practicing and trying in vain to develop just a fraction of her athletic skills. She was beautiful inside and out.
I’m so sorry for your loss. May it help you to know that Heaven has gained an angel.
Valerie Knowles Howe
Friend
November 15, 2020
Chris I’m so sorry to learn of your mothers passing . She was an amazing person and wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Know that you and your family will be in my thoughts , heart and prayers . Mike and Barb Chopko
November 15, 2020
A friend and great sister-in-law. You were the most welcoming when I married into the family. You will be missed...coming up home to visit will not be the same without you.

Susan Spaulding
Susan Spaulding
Family
November 14, 2020
Larry and Family,
Very sorry to hear of Melody’s passing. A wonderful lady with a great sense of humor. Our prayers are with you and your family. God Bless you all.
JoAnn and Rick Milazzo
Richard Milazzo
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved