HORSEHEADS - Melody Bess Spaulding of Hickory Grove Apartments, The Stillwaters, passed away from severe lung disease at the Corning Guthrie Hospital on November 13, 2020. Born on November 25, 1947 to William and Constance Bess of Meads Creek Rd., Coopers Plains, NY.
She is survived by Larry, her husband of 52 years; a daughter, Heather (Robert) Hakes and their son, Ryan; a son, Chris (Betsy) Spaulding and their three children, Griffin, Elise, and Dominick; a daughter, Laura (Gregory) Sumner and their four children, Brooke, Abby, Olivia and Luke; her brother, Ronald Bess of Rochester, NY; her sister, Deborah Howard of Melbourne Beach, FL. Her brother, Scott Bess of Denver, NC predeceased her.
Melody graduated from West High School in Painted Post in 1965 and received a Dental Hygiene degree from Erie Technical Institute in 1968. She was a career dental hygienist who worked in several offices in the Elmira-Corning area, most recently for Dr. Roderick Schrader and Dr. Terrence Hurley.
She fondly recalled her days as a cheerleader at Painted Post High School and later at West High and the many life-long friendships she made there. Above all else, she cherished her children and her grandchildren, who will miss their "Mimi."
There will be no visitations or services at this time.