Melvin A. Brown, 85, of County Route 21, Addison (Town of Rathbone), passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Born on June 6, 1945 in Osceola, PA, Melvin was the son of the late Delbert and Ruby Bruce Brown. He was raised in Elkland and attended school there.
Melvin married Carol L. Barto on December 5, 2008 in Westfield, PA.
A mason and carpenter by trade. Melvin worked on large construction projects such as bridges and dams. He travelled throughout the country while employed by Kimbro Construction Co. of Connecticut. Following his retirement from Kimbro, he continued to work as a carpenter building homes and cabins. He and Carol had made their home in Rathbone three years ago after residing in Westfield. They enjoyed any opportunity to travel and see new places.
Melvin is survived by his wife, Carol Brown of Addison, his children, Joyce Shuler of Silva, NC, Malcolm (Susan) Brown of Addison, Cathy (Junior) Barton of Charleston, SC, Kelvin Brown of Addison, Kevin Brown of Silva, NC, Donna (John) Kendall of Hornell and Marvin (Joan) Brown of Painted Post, his step children, Rachel (Ron) Brown of Addison and Danielle (Michael) Jones of Elkland, PA, 21 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren and his sisters, Olive (Marian) Elms of Westfield, PA and Molly.
Friends are invited to call for a time of visitation on Friday, June 14 from 4 to 7 pm at the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1607 Main St. Woodhull, NY.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 13, 2019