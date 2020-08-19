Melvin F. Brown, 83, of State Route 53 (Town of Wheeler) passed away late Thursday evening (Aug. 13, 2020) at the Arnot-Ogden Medical Center in Elmira.
Born in Manhattan, N.Y. on April 4, 1937 he was a son of the late Francis Augustin and Dorothy L. (Williams) Brown. Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by one sister, Allegra Bennett and one brother, Paul Brown.
A graduate of the Brooklyn Preparatory School, Melvin also attended The City College of New York.
From 1957 to his honorable discharge as a Corporal in 1963 he proudly served his country with the U.S. Marine Corps and for 20 years he served with the U.S. Army Reserves until his honorable discharge in 1992 as a Sergeant First Class.
Mel was employed by the New York City Transit Authority as an electrical engineer and eventually came to Hornell and was employed as an overseer for the Transit Authority at Morrison-Knudsen (M-K) before retiring in 2002. He resided in Hornell for about one year before moving to his home in Prattsburgh where he has resided for the past 31 years. He also served as a Judge for the Town of Wheeler and was a bus driver for Prattsburgh Central School.
He was an active member and past commander of the Charles C. Westcott American Legion Post No. 173 in Bath and was also a member of the Bath V.F.W. Post No. 1470. Mel devoted much of his time to volunteering for the Bath V.A. Medical Center as well as several other community organizations.
An avid fisherman, he also enjoyed vegetable gardening and caring for his property and doing repairs; he didn't actually repair items, but "modified" them instead. His family will always remember the advice that he often shared with them in speeches at special occasions and therefore he earned the title of "speech man."
He never failed to attend any activities that his family were involved with and he dearly loved people and helping them in any way he possibly could.
Mel and Irene (Chambliss) Hall were loving companions for 28 years before they were married in Hornell on Christmas Day in 2018; Irene survives and resides at their home in Prattsburg. Also surviving are his two children, Anisa Harrison of Atlanta, Ga. and Arnold Brown of Brooklyn, N.Y.; 11 step children, Doris Hernandez of Lutz, Fla., Nellie Bray of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Irene's nine children, Ervin (Sharon) Chambliss of Clifton Park, N.Y., Barry Young of Hornell, Laurie Murphy of Hornell, Lois Dunn of Houston, Tex., Johnny (Sharon) Hall, Jr. of Olean, N.Y., Thomas Hall of Prattsburgh, Lisa Stewart of Hornell, Rene Stewart of Houston, Tex. and Kim Stewart of Dallas, Tex.; also many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step grandchildren, step great-grandchildren and step great-great grandchildren; one sister, Grace Wiggins of Brooklyn, N.Y.; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be no public calling hours or funeral service. A private viewing for the immediate family will be held at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell followed by committal services and interment, with military honors, at the Bath National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
