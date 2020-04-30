|
|
Michael A. Goltry, age 49 of Cayuta, NY went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center.
Born on April 18, 1971 in Corning, New York, he was the son of Albert Goltry and the late Marie (Smith) Eilers. Michael worked for Spencer's Restaurant for 18 years prior to its closing. He then worked for various restaurants before becoming a chef at Hilltop Restaurant for the past three years.
Michael will be remembered for his love of golfing, football and NASCAR. He enjoyed many fishing trips with his Dad and children. One of his favorite memories was attending an Ozzy concert with his children and close friends. Michael's family will remember him for his outgoing and loving personality. He had a way of entering a room and capturing everyone's attention.
Michael is survived by his children: Sean Bates of Corning, NY, Kayla (Carla) Eilers-Goltry of Savona, NY; grandson, Elliott Eilers-Goltry; step-son, Steven (Nikol) Bunevitch of Washington; father, Albert Goltry of Cayuta, NY; siblings: Buddy (Daneda) Cody of Savona, NY, David Richards of Cayuta, NY, Anna (James) Goltry-Reed of Cayuta, NY; nephew, Joshua Cody and his children; niece, April Cody and her children; his canine companion, Dolly; dear friends, Mike and Christine West of Corning, NY and Heather Bates of Addison, NY; and many other special friends.
Michael was predeceased by his mother, Marie.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, NY 14830 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's name may be sent to an animal shelter of your choice.
To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 30, 2020