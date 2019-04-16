|
Michael D. Brizzee Sr., age 48 of Lawrenceville, PA passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at home after battling Alpha 1. He was born on March 20, 1971 in Corning, NY, the son of the late Gary and Sharon (Sonner) Brizzee. He married Taylor Dann on September 26, 2016.
Mike worked in various restaurants and auto shops over the years. Mike loved riding his four-wheeler, listening to music and being around family. He loved cooking on the grill and having get togethers with friends.
Mike is survived by his wife, Taylor; sons, Michael Jr. and Eddie; daughter, Ryleigh and granddaughter, Kendlynn. He is also survived by brother, Gary "Duke" (Nikita Schafer) Brizzee and sister, Kelly (Dan) DeRosa. Mike is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces and nephews. Close friends Waylon Stewart, Coleen Sprague and Steve Wills.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Kenyon's Funeral Home, Elkland, PA. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 16, 2019